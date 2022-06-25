“Ayinla in Abroad”: Sweet Reactions As Lateef Adedimeji and Wife Join Street Band in Traditional Wears
- Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his beautful wife Mo Bimpe are enjoying their vacation outside the country
- The actor shared a video of them enjoying a fun moment with a band that played in the middle of the road
- Lateef who said they represented culture and Bimpe wore outfits made out of the popular Yoruba fabric called ankara
PAY ATTENTION: You can save a live of girl at risk. Donate to Legit Charity on Patreon. Your support matters!
Popular celebrity couple Lateef Adedimeji and Mo Bimpe are out of the country on vacation and photos and videos from their journey shows they are having a great time.
The Nollywood actor shared a video of he and his wife dancing and moving with a fun band playing in the middle of the road in Austria.
Lateef and his woman wore ankara outfits and held tiny Nigerian and Austrian flag which they waved proudly as they danced.
"Nigerian men are the best": Domineering groom shines like star in wedding dance, does fancy legwork in video
The Ayinla star captioned the video with patriotic words as he and his wife represented the Yoruba culture.
PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!
"Out here doing it for the culture. Fun all the way "
Watch the video below:
Fans gush over the video
mrmacaroni1:
"Med ooo… give them Iya Peju style ❤️❤️"
stannze:
"This is so beautiful men "
rebounded_koat:
"Me and my future Husband, someday"
aranbaratvonline:
"Ayinla in London."
queenmojirade2:
"Enjoy your self zaddy and momma "
isiswag1:
"You never miss out,big energy."
atin_uke2001:
"This is real God when "
mhiz_phunmzy:
" una no sabi dance nii."
abolcakes_events:
"Love our culture. Enjoy yourself guys"
Lateef Adedimeji gushes over wife on vacation
Popular Nollywood actor Lateef Adedimeji and his wife/colleague Mo Bimpe became man and wife in December 2021 in a lavish wedding ceremony.
Time does fly by real quick and the Nollywood stars who went on vacation have spent six months together as husband and wife.
Taking to Instagram page, Lateef shared a video with his woman where he was heard teasing her about how much she has changed since he married her.
The actor in his caption, gushed endlessly over his woman as he reiterated his love and support for her.
He also revealed the many ways in which his partner completes him not just as his better half.
Source: Legit.ng