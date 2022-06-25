Yinka Ayefele's triplets seem to find joy in pretending to be his backup singers as they recently almost took over his stage

The popular gospel singer was seen on stage performing while two of his kids, a boy and a girl attempted at different times to get a hold of his mocrophone

The third kid eventually joined them and the singer made his daughter happy by giving her the microphone

Popular Nigerian gospelnsinger Yinka Ayefele's kids are already in love with music and would be fighting a lot to get on stage in a but.

The singer is father to triplets, two boys and a girl and they recently took over his stage as he performed at an event.

In the video he shared, Ayefele was seen on stage singing one of his popular numbers as two of his kids, a boy and a girl struggled at intervals to get a hold of his microphone.

The third kid, a boy eventually joined them and after several attempts, his daughter got the microphone for a brief moment and sang with a huge smile on her face.

All through the cute ordeal, Yinka Ayefele had a huge smile on his face.

"My Triplet wanted to take over my stage ooo."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over the video

aramide9:

"May God continue to bless them so lovely to watch ❤❤❤❤❤❤"

busolaomifenwa:

"❤️❤️❤️❤️may God continue to bless and be with them"

tunrasebeautypalace:

"They are so cute"

damilolabanire:

"Wow... see her legs, she'd be a good ballet dancer "

mamajay_midas:

"Beautiful to watch❤️❤️❤️God bless them."

akinadejokeganiyu:

"With this I just watched, I must born triplets, Na who go give me belle remain"

‘Paranra’ band storm Yinka Ayefele’s residence on his birthday

Popular gospel musician, Yinka Ayefele, witnessed yet another birthday celebration on Tuesday, February 1.

The much-loved musician didn’t say much on his social media pages but a video sighted on a Facebook fan page showed that the day was well spent with friends and family.

The video captured the moment a music band stormed the gospel singer’s residence in Ibadan and treated him to a nice time.

