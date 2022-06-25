Popular Nollywood actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo recently lived up to the action he portrays in his movies

The actor shared a video of the moment he got into a fight with a tout who held on to his outfit even after he had given out money

Ogogo pointed out that the man had dared him to do his worst, and he actually showed him that he had a lot he could do

Legendary Yoruba actor Taiwo Hassan, popular called Ogogo recently got into a fight with a tout and he decided to tell his side of the story before the narrative changed.

It is not uncommon to see celebrities surrounded by fans or miscreants who hope to get money or photos with them in public.

Ogogo reveals why he fought with a tout Photo credit: @ogogotaiwohassan

Source: Instagram

Once a boxer always a boxer

Ogogo shared a video of himself surrounded by some boys, but the gathering soon turned into chaos with the actor burying his fist in a tout's body.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Ogogo explained that he had gone to his hometown to inspect a project and a group of unknown men approached him claiming they were fans and sw him in movies.

Knowing that such recognition came with requests, the actor offered all he had on him, but one of the touts held on to his 'agbada' and demanded an amount he couldn't pay.

Ogogo ordered the young man to leave him and was met with a 'do your worst' dare that escalated into blows.

After urging the public to stop harassing celebrities, the actor dropped a reminder that once a boxer is always a boxer.

"Before blogger's pick this up, let me tell my side of the story and the truth. Was in Ilaro my own home town, for an inspection of a project, after which some unknown guys walked up to me for the normal appraisals. All these as an actor we hear everyday, I offer all i had on me and one of them dragged me by my agbada and demanded for an amount i can't pay. Asked him to leave me, he said "Do your worse" the rest is story , please stop harassing actors or entertainers, Do you pay anyone for doing your job, No it's our Job too. Accept all we offer when we do. Remember, Once a boxer always a boxer."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react

kira_taiwo:

"Daddy sorry ☹️☹️♥️♥️♥️ that guy must have passed his boundaries I know."

teejay9552:

"That part of him in the movie came out."

legendr3_lenz:

"Shey dem no know say Ogogo no get joy laidat ni. "Action por bi Ogogo" isn't just a slang, that man dey brutal if u step beyond ur boundary."

lovewoluofficial

"These particular touts with high sense of entitlement. Once they see a Famous person they believe the person came out with financial budget for them. I like his action"

official_dihekola:

"Once A Boxer is Always A Boxer!! Stop Playyying"

glowbymo_organicskincarepalace:

"He must have pass his boundaries pappy represented well sha "

Nollywood actor Ogogo becomes Otun Mayegun of Ilaro

Popular Nigerian actor Taiwo Hassan aka Ogogo added a chieftaincy title to his name to the delight of fans and supporters.

The veteran Yoruba film star took to social media with videos from his installation ceremony as the Mayegun of Ilaro Yewa-Land.

A portion of the video captured the actor’s customised cap, a pair of shoes and the royal beads that indicate his new position as a chief.

Source: Legit.ng