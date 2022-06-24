Nollywood actors have over the years entertained movie lovers in the country and some of them have been doing it all their lives

Someo these actors started out playing young men or boys in movies and have moved up to play roles of big men or underdogs

While it is easy to believe the ages ofsome of these Nollywood stars, other who are well into their fifties still look young to remain in their thirties

Some legendary Nigerian actors have dedicated their life to the craft by starting out as young or child actors into filmmakers themselves today.

Men like RMD, Mr Ibu, Jim Iyke and a host of others plays roles such as sons or young bachelors and are not well into playing roles of father, grandfathers or big politician in movies.

RMD and other actors started out in the early days of Nollywood Photo credit:@mofedamijo/@chidimokeme/@jimiyke/@realmribu1

Source: Instagram

As such, it is easy to guess how old some of these veterans are and even though fansknow the ages of some of them, it is hard to believe they are that old because they give the new bloods in the industry a run for their money.

Legit.ng has put together a list of some legendary Nigerian actors and their real ages.

1. RMD

The legendary actor came into the industry as a young mana dnhas spent several years blessing fans with his craft to earn him th respect he enjoys today.

RMD is 60 and it was a lavish affair for the movie star who didn't think he would make it to that age.

Despite being in his sixties, RMD is still making the ladies, both old and young gush on social media.

2. Kanayo O. Kanayo

Mazi sacrifice as he is popularly called has also put years into the game, he will mostly be remembered for his scary roles in movies.

The veteran clocked 60 recently and he threw a party to celebrate with friend and family members.

He is also one of the few 'old' stars who are still making waves in the industry.

3. Chidi Mokeme

This is one Nollywood bad boy who has refused to age and he has actually grown even finer with age.

Chidi clocked 50 this year and the ladies still argue that he looks not a day order than thirty.

We can't wait to see if this is another RMD in the making.

4. Emeka Ike

This actor was popular back in the days for his role as a lover boy who almost always got his heart broken by pretty girls.

Years have gone by and it's almost surprising to know that the lover boy is halfway onto the sixth floor.

Emeka Ike is 55 and aging like fine wine.

5. Mr Ibu

Jon Okafor aka Mr Ibu has been making Nigerians laugh for year with the like of the legendary Sam Loco Efe who is now of blessed memory.

At 60, Mr Ibu is not giving up on his comic character as he still manages to get people cackling with laughter with funny videos on social media.

