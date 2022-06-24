The arrival of Nigerian singer, Kizz Daniel , in Zambia has sparked mixed reactions and conclusions on social media

, In the video sighted online, a woman holding a bouquet of flowers was on ground to welcome the singer as he came out of the airport with his entourage

Kizz Daniel let down many people as he simply looked at the lady and her flowers while his bodyguard collected it

Usually, when celebrities or prominent people are met with bouquets of flowers at the airport or at important functions as a sign of acceptance, it is expected that they collect them.

Nigerian singer Kizz Daniel however went against that rule when he simply gave a look of acknowledgement when he arrived in Zambia.

Kizz Daniel's video at the airport stirs reactions. Photo credit: @kizzdaniel/_tosinsilverdam

Source: Instagram

In the video sighted online, the singer was approached by a lady holding a huge bouquet of flowers as he exited the airport, but he merely acknowledged her.

The singer's bodyguard did the honours of the acceptance instead.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

The rest of the video saw reporters trying to get the singer to reveal what his Zambian fans should expect from him.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Kizz Daniel's action

funmiawelewa:

"But his body guard collected it na lol"

abagbodi:

"But he appreciated it, by touching his chest as sign of love."

nizah_sikanyika:

"As a Zambian myself I can say ‘that was the end of what would have been a successful tour'."

doxymakarie:

"Ok kiss Daniel no try for this one."

row_dah18:

"Abeg, even Queen Elizabeth collects flowers from people but to each their own sha."

officialamayafeel:

"Without fans you are nobody, you take the flower first then hand it over to your bouncer."

After dropping ‘Buga’ video, Kizz Daniel dreams big

Nigerian singer and talented songwriter Kizz Daniel has set his focus for the remainder of this year, which is a big one.

Kizz Daniel, who dropped the music video for the hit song Buga on Wednesday, June 22, said he wants to perform the song alongside a mass choir at this year's world cup in Qatar, which is scheduled to commence in November.

The new music video has continued to gain ground, and the singer prayed to God to help him make his dream come true.

Source: Legit.ng