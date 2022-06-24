Actress Luchy Donalds could not stop exclaiming in surprise after she visited Jackie Appiah's luxurious mansion in Ghana

The well fitted expensive building proudly boasts of state of the art gadgets and modern day accessories

Luchy's video showed off Jackie's impressive perfume collection, showed, bags and other impressive details of her house

Popular Ghanaian actress Jackie Appiah was gracious enough to let her colleague Luchy Donalds tour the interior of her luxurious mansion in Accra, Ghana.

In the video sighted online, the tour started from the compound which showed off the actrrss' car and large pool with lounge chairs and beautiful flowers.

Video shows inside of Jackie Appiah's house Photo credit: @jackieappiah

Source: Instagram

Jackie's house tour

Luchy could not hide her excitement as she stepped into the large white living room with plush cushions, and decorative pieces which gave it a magnificent look.

Jackie dines in an area fit for kings and her staircase leads to a mini sitting room with cushions, chandeliers and thin glass barrier separating it from the rest of house.

Jackie also has a small well decorated home office, and her large bedroom boasts of a beautiful huge bed, dazzling lights, and paintings fit for a queen.

The actress' several bags, shioes and perfumes were displayed on different shelves as Luchy continued to exclaim in amazement.

Jackie also does not do regular 'toileting', she decided to go for a smart one that opens on sensing motion.

Watch the video below:

Reactions to Jackie's mansion

poshhanies_outlet:

"Luxury "

kbibishwhite:

"Money no dey make noise."

johnstan003:

"Make the electronic toilet no shock person oh "

khufu257:

"The handiwork of Nigerian politicians."

enaija_pic_edit:

"Luchy is inspired. When she comes back, her toto go hear am."

ihydeeniola:

"But this Jackie Appiah house na wetin dem dey call luxury mansion."

official_rene_riches:

"This one reach to shout ooh "

ufuomajennie:

"To think she didn’t make a single noise about this gorgeous home of hers"

badguyforrealmen:

"This is where Nigeria politicians spend money. On girls! Slaymama!"

Photo of Jackie Appiah's luxurious kitchen drops online

Popular and beautiful Ghanaian actress, Jackie Appiah stunned fans and Ghanaians on social media with a photo from her luxurious kitchen.

Jackie took the beautiful photo posed with a glass in her hand inside of the kitchen that looks so glamorous.

There were glasses all over with decorative lights to make the place attractive like the owner.

Source: Legit.ng