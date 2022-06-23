Bobrisky Threatened to Kill Me if I Remain the Princess of Africa: James Brown Reveals Details in Video
- Popular crossdresser James Brown has finally shed more light on what went wrong between him and his senior colleague, Bobrisky
- The young man in a video revealed that Bob was very supportive in the beginning but switched up on him when he also decided to be a drag queen
- James also noted that Bobrisky has money but he's not sure about his net worth even though they both do the same thing
Popular Nigerian crossdressers Bobrisky and James Brown used to be great friends until they became enemies who threw constant shades and dragged each other online.
In an interview sighted online, James gave more insight into what broke the relationship he had with his senior colleague.
He threatened to kill me
James in the interview revealed that when he came into the industry as a dancer, Bob was very supportive of him and gave him the much needed support and money.
"My lovers help me": Portable cries out as police allegedly demand N5m after signee hit someone with his car
Things however went south when the young man decided to move on from being a dancer to a drag queen just like Bobrisky.
According to James, his senior colleague switched up on him and threated to have him killed if he doesn't desist from the drag queen lifestyle.
Bobrisky has money
On if Bobrisky is as rich as he claims online, James disclosed that his senior colleague actually has money but he is not sure if it is as much as his claims or his net worth.
James used to know but since he fell out with Bob, the only thing he knows is that they do the same thing.
Watch the video below:
Nigerians react to James Brown's video
daveed_de:
" Las las two of you will fight man to man."
officialbobbyfredrick__:
"Bobrisky didn't want any competition, he didn't like that James got the audience of many people and it got him jealous."
0808apparel2:
"Bob is busy selling Aso ebi for house warming, pls dont disturb him"
sextoysnaij:
"At this point you are just using Bob to trend."
best_massage_lagos_abuja_:
"These people are clowns. Senior and junior man. Bob James"
James Brown congratulates Bobrisky on N400m mansion
Popular crossdresser, James Brown passed a shade at his colleague as he congratulated him on the N400 million mansion he just got.
In a now-deleted post on Instagram, James Brown gave a huge shoutout to Bobrisky as he declared that he has always believed in his dreams of getting a big mansion.
He further stated that even the bible asked people to celebrate their enemies and the statement got people talking.
Source: Legit.ng