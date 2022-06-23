Popular media personality and TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia are currently on vacation and they have sparked reactions online

Cynthia shared a video of several loved-up moments with her man enroute their vacation destination

Different reactions have greeted the video as many people gushed over the lovely couple and their bond

Big Brother Naija TV host Ebuka Obi-Uchendu and his wife Cynthia have got Nigerians gushing over an adorable video of them online.

The couple is currently on vacation, and Cynthia shared a post of mashed-up clips from different adorable moments during their trip.

Ebuka's wife shares a loved-up video as they go on vacation Photo credit: @justcynthia_o/@ebuka

Source: Instagram

Most of the moments in the video showed Ebuka and his wife in their goofy element like best friends. In one of the clips, the young man was seen brushing his wife's hair.

She captioned the post:

"LAGOS-LONDON-NEW YORK-OTTAWA."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians gush over Ebuka and his wife

crossda_boss:

"Big brother pls spoil her ooooo wel well ooo no dull me ."

captdemuren:

"Enjoyment people."

kunbiesq:

"Lmao did @ebuka do waka? "

buonabanjo:

"@ebuka is such a good “hair brusher”. He deserves something special on this trip...."

barbarachinwe:

"Baby no 3 loading"

nma_kocha:

"The waka after combing the hair"

joan.d_:

"The fact that this is the same Ebuka in bbn ….'

syl_amor:

"Bet me!! a baby will come out of this trip.."

_ardah___:

"It’s the waka for me"

precious.udoh.7:

"See enjoyment2%gang"

anu_ladipo:

"Ottawa!!! Please Holla when you get here, my family would love to meet and host you both ❤️"

christiestouch:

"Enjoyment galore. Keep it up my faves ❤️"

Ebuka and wife rock matching denim jackets as they storm Manhattan

Popular Nigerian media personality, Ebuka and his wife, Cynthia made headlines as they vacation abroad.

After the end of the BBNaija Reunion show, the celebrity couple appear to have jetted out of the country to have a fun time.

Taking to his official Instagram page, Ebuka shared photos of himself with his wife in Manhattan. What stood out about the couple other than their large smiles was their matching outfits.

Ebuka and Cynthia rocked matching denim jackets with some shiny details all around it.

Source: Legit.ng