Former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has opened up about his tribulations after his infamous allegations of hate crime against him

The actor was accused of staging the crime and was committed to serve jail as punishment for the incident that happened in January 2019

The 39-year-old star was caught lying to law officials about being physically assaulted by unnamed individuals for being black and gay

Former famed TV series Empire actor Jussie Smollett has finally opened up about the fallout from his 2021 conviction after a court found he lied to police about being attacked in a hate crime.

Disgraced former Empire actor Jussie Smollett has said he understands why people didn't believe his hate crime incident. Photo: Fox.

Disgraced actor

According to All Hip Hop, the disgraced actor noted he is grateful for the experience, adding that it exposed to him who his real friends were.

Smollett said that he viewed the experience positively, pointing out that a friend of his had given him some great advice.

He said:

“You may look at everything now and think that this is bad. You needed to mow the lawn so you could see all the snakes in your grass.”

Smollet sentenced

Some months ago, Legit.ng reported Smollett facing the consequences for staging a fake hate crime against himself in January 2019.

The actor was been given the maximum sentence as punishment after being convicted of six felony charges in December.

Smollett was given a maximum sentence of 150 days in jail as well as a fine to be paid to the city of Chicago.

