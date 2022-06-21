Star actress Nadia Buari celebrated Father's Day by sharing a photo of her husband and father of her four daughters

Nadia flaunted her husband by resharing a post of one of her fans as part of Father's Day on her Instagram stories

The photo showed Nadia Buari and her handsome-looking husband pushing a baby's wheel cart as they stepped out

Ghanaian actress Nadia Buari has given fans a look at her husband and the father of her four adorable daughters.

Nadia shared of photo of herself and the king of her heart as Ghana and other parts of the world celebrated Father's Day.

Sunday, June 19, 2022, happened to be Father's Day. One of the actress' staunch fans decided to celebrate the actress' husband.

Nadia Buari shared a photo of her husband on Father's Day

Source: Instagram

The fan who goes by the name @realnadine_xx shared a photo showing Nadia walking with her husband who was pushing a baby carriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Sharing the photo which was originally shared by Nadia sometime ago, the lady hailed the actress' husband as a good father.

Hours after the lady's post, Nadia re-shared it on her Instagram stories.

Below is the post as reposted on Instagram page @sweet_maame_adwoa.

Nadia Buari's marriage

It is not known exacltly when Nadia got married to her husband but she made news of her marriage available in 2018.

The actress revealed at the time that she had four girls including a set of twin daughters, who were born between 2015 and 2018.

Nadia Buari shares part side view face of daughter

The ace Ghanaian actress shared some heartwarming photos of she and her daughter. Unfortunately for her, the attention has not only diverted from her admirable smile, but rather her daughter.

In a post shared via the official Instagram handle of Nadia Buari, she posted two stacked photos of selfies of herself and her daughter.

In the photo, her daughter was seen sitting on her mother's lap as Nadia looked away. It could be that the daughter took the photo to capture that moment with her mother.

Source: YEN.com.gh