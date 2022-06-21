Popular plus-size model, Monalisa Stephen , has revealed in a tell - it - all interview that she was molested as a child and has been bullied all her life

, - - The model noted that she has also been trolled on social media for her size even though people have no idea what she is struggling with

Monalisa revealed that she is diabetic and recounted how as a child, her family could barely afford to feed and live well

Monalisa Stephen has recounted her rough childhood and how she has had to deal with bullies from the young age of 11.

The model revealed that she has been trolled severely because of her size to the point of being called an animal, and an ex even told her he dated her out of pity.

Monalisa Stephen says she has been bullied since she was a child Photo credit: @monalisa.stephen

Source: Instagram

Monalisa also recounted how she was harassed as a child, how her family could not afford to eat well and saw regular food as a luxury.

She also added that she understands when people talk about being trolled or bullied because she has been there before.

"Have had my own share of the struggle/suffering( I came from Nothing) so I work really hard to get here and I will work harder. I was suicidal due to an ugly incident but I am not Depressed. I was just unfortunate to meet Evil and I am glad that I am healing."

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Monalisa's video

royalhugssurprises:

"I love you sooo much."

iamlisageorge:

"My realest, we are only going up never below again."

shedamsfitness:

"Wow....a lot of people are quite insensitive and don't know what people actually go through BTS..but you Mona, are a strong woman I salute and do admire your courage, indeed your background is no reason for your back to be on the ground. We move!"

motiirayo:

"My strong woman❤️"

stainzzy_real:

"You're amazingly beautiful just the way you're, you're an inspiration to many so keep on doing you without expectations and always remember that there are people that genuinely love and support,I have got plenty respect for you❤️"

I love dating men who are 60 and above

The 29-year-old Stephen is a body positivity advocate. In an interview with Legit.ng, she revealed why she loves dating older men; ones that are actually in their 60s and above.

According to her, a man who wants to be with her has to have money because she came from nothing and is still hustling to get a better life.

On dating older men, the model said if she considers marriage, she wants a man from age 60 and above.

