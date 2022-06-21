Portable has sparked reactions on social media following news that he is wanted by the Ogun state police command over a recent incident

The singer hired thugs to beat up an ex-ally DJ Chicken for betraying him and even shared proof on social media

Portable has therefore been advised to show up willingly at the station so that the law will take its course

A lot of Nigerians are not surprised at the new development as many pointed out that spending some days in prison will reset Portable's head

Popular Nigerian singer Portable is in the news again, and this time he has managed to get himself into trouble with the Ogun state police command.

The singer reportedly hired thugs to beat up DJ Chicken for interfering in his business and the DJ suffered injuries as a result of the manhandling.

Police tells Portable to report himself for beating up DJ Chicken Photo credit: @djchicken_kukuruku/@portablebaeby

Source: UGC

Following a statement from the police, Portable has been advised to show up at the station by himself or risk being arrested like a criminal.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See post as sighted online:

Nigerians react to new development

_somebodys1stson:

"Instead of them to go pick him up. Which one is report to the nearest police station? Shey portable na Pete Edochie? "

kenny50_:

"Na every 3-4 business days portable dey enter into problems.‍♂️"

_aniscooser:

"After getting what you prayed for, you also pray for wisdom to keep it."

db_naturals_:

"This guy started with a strategy of being very humble, every since it worked he has been showing his real barbaric attitude."

oops_girlie:

"When I say he needs rehab, people like him will come to tell me how much he has like they have not seen a m@d wealthy man."

chocco.xx:

"When y’all made a street tout a celebrity ‍♀️.... what do you expect?"

ordeenakah_:

"E no go bad if he sleep for prison one or two nights.. make we rest small on this app."

Portable gushes as he welcomes baby boy

Ace singer Portable welcomed a baby boy and shared the good news to his numerous followers on social media.

The Zazzoo crooner took to his Instagram page to share a video and photos of the newborn and also showered him with beautiful words.

He referred to the newborn as Zazzoo baby as he showed him off in the video while pointing out that he looks like his father.

Source: Legit.ng