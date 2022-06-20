American singer Ciara has joined in on the fun of the Umlando dance challenge, which she shared on her Instagram

Ciara shared herself having fun with the Umlando dance challenge, and South Africans could not get enough

American dancer Ciara made a mistake with the type of music, saying it is Nigerian music, causing South Africans to flood her comments

American singer and dancer who gave us 200s dance hits such as Two Step showed that she still has the moves in the Umlando dance challenge.

Ciara took part in the 'Umlando' dance challenge and wowed fans but made a mistake about the type of music. Image: Getty Images/Gabe Ginsberg/Kevin Mazur

Source: UGC

The Umlando dance challenge has taken the internet by storm, being done by many celebrities now, including Ciara, who looked stunning as she showed everyone how it is done. Ciara joins the likes of Steflon Don, who also did the Umlando dance challenge.

Ciara stuns with Umlando dance moves

Ciara looked stunning in a bright blue hairstyle as she dropped down low on beat with the viral amapiano hit Umlando. Her moves impressed South Africans, but many were not shy to correct Ciara on a mistake she made in her post.

Mzansi corrects Ciara on Umlando Dance challenge

Ciara tagged the song as Nigerian, reports The South African and Mzansi netizens were quick to correct her. Ciara's South African fans were proud to tell the singer that Umlando is from South Africa.

@ms.kittypong wrote:

"South African song not Nigerian, but go on, shake to the left, shake to the right, ai yebo yebo."

@iamforever_blooming commented:

" South African music @ciara not Nigerian."

@swipepink wrote:

"It’s South African music not Nigerian… it’s called Amapiano."

@letso_moleko commented:

"South Africans will fight for their music shemm"

Fan still loved her moves, saying she looked like she was born and raised somewhere in South Africa.

@mph.o commented:

"Cici from Diepkloof!"

asanda_m23 was surprised writing:

"Guys u'Ciara ushaya Umlando haibo!"[Ciara is hitting Umlando, wow!]

@koketso_icon added:

"Umlando…. SA energy is contagious."

Fans were also impressed by Ciara's strong knees when she effortlessly dropped into a squat.

@smoking_rosee wrote:

"The strongest knees I know ! ❤️ since 2000."

@yrvenable35 commented:

"My knees are watching this and saying, "don't even think about it!!""

