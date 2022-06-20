Khloé Kardashian has posted an adorable video of her daughter, True and her sisters' bundles of joy at their first dance recital

The proud momma and reality TV star shared that their bundles of joy nailed the dance routine during their performance

The cute snaps and clips she shared melted millions of her followers and they agreed that their kids are good dancers

Khloé Kardashian has taken to social media to post an adorable clip of her daughter and her sisters kids' first dance recital.

Source: UGC

The reality TV superstar shared that her girl True and her other sisters' bundles of joy nailed the dance routine. Taking to Instagram, the proud momma captioned her post:

"Today was incredible! Our girls had their first dance recital and they were perfection! I am so proud of all four of my girls!"

The snaps and the videos she posted melted her millions of followers hearts on the timeline. They took to her comment section to share their thoughts on her cute post.

tracyromulus commented:

"OMG, my heart is melting."

justinemarjan wrote:

"Sooooo cute!"

drthaisaliabadi said:

"I can’t believe she’s already in a dance recital! Adorable."

itsme_tess02 commented:

"Bless you babe!! Happiness looks AMAZING on you."

cottlady369 wrote:

"You all are so gorgeous and fun! I love all the love you have for one another."

sofia_w.j_tsc_ added:

"Love you so much, the best Kardashian and the best kids. They are so cutee."

Khloé Kardashian supports Kanye West

In other entertainment news, Legit.ng previously reported that Khloé Kardashian was also not sure whether Kanye West would drop his highly-anticipated album Donda on 6 August.

The reality TV star, who is Kanye's ex-wife's sister, shared that the rapper was still family but she was not sure whether the superstar would release the album as expected.

Khloé was part of the huge crowd that gathered inside Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium during the US hip-hop mogul's first Donda listening session. Khloé, Kim Kardashian and the kids were in the stadium to show support to Kanye.

Source: Briefly.co.za