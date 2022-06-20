Burna Boy trended on social media at different times after two men shared details of an ugly incident that happened at a club because of him

The married woman whom Burna Boy wanted to talk to has finally shed more light on the story that got her husband and his friend hospitalized

The lady identified as Briella revealed that the singer did nothing to stop his friends who went on a shooting spree just because she refused his advances

The married lady who seemed to have been the cause of the club shooting incident involving Burna Boy has finally shed more light on the story.

Briella took to her Instagram story channel with vivid details of what went down that night at the club and how Burna Boy escaped without a scratch.

Briella gives vivid account of what transpired at the club with Burna Boy. Photo credit: @nemebriella_/@burnaboygram

He gave them the signal to shoot

Briella in her statement revealed that she and her husband came into the country for a wedding and they were at a club celebrating the newly weds when Burna Boy and his friends arrived.

As the night progressed, one of the singer's friends approached her on his behalf and she declined and also made it known that she was there with her partner.

The friend approached Briella two more times and the third attempt saw people around her asking what he wanted, words were exchanged and a small fight ensued.

The security men at the place fixed the situation, but Burna's friends started another fight and went into a shooting spree after what seemed like a signal from the singer.

Chaos and pandemonium rented the air as people scrambled for safety.

He laughed and left unscathed

Briella affirmed that one of the people in their group tried to get Burna to talk to his friends but he laughed at him and was seen to his car by his security men.

A bullet grazed Briella's husband's head while another of their friends was shot in the thigh and had to go into surgery.

Obi Cubana reached out 4 days after

The club where the unfortunate incident happened belongs to Obi Cubana and Briella said they only heard from him 4 days after the incident.

According to the traumatized young lady, there has been no footage or public statement addressing the situation not to talk of justice.

Nigerians react to Briella's story

bellz_beautybase:

"We know he is badly behaved but why is no celebrity talking about this or condemning his act? Gosh!!"

db_naturals_:

"It’s how Burna just threw the allegation to the wind when he replied. For some reason no celeb even spoke about this, if it was someone else they’d have written an epistle."

mayorsoj:

"Burna Boy sings about human and social justice but does otherwise on the street. He really needs to fix up. ‍♂️"

zenabless:

"Burnaboy notoriety is getting out of hand. He’s not above the law, he should be arrested along side with his gang."

Burna Boy finally reacts after shooting incident

Nigerian singer Burna Boy took to social media to react to uproar that took over social media after news that his security men shot two people at a club.

The singer refused to address the issue despite the fact that he trended on Twitter and he revealed that he is not shocked.

In a post via his Twitter handle, the singer revealed that Nigerian social media can say anything about him to the point of pushing the narrative that he started Boko Haram.

