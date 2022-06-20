Actress and Instagram model Shugatiti exposed too much as she celebrated her birthday on Thursday, June 16, 2022

Shugatiti who was wearing an already revealing outfit forgot herself and flashed more than necessary while welcoming Tracey Boakye

A video of her wardrobe malfunction has stirred loads of criticisms from social media who think she intentionally exposed herself for attention

Ghanaian actress and Instagram model Shugatiti, known in private life as Abena Serwaa Frimpong, suffered a wardrobe malfunction as she celebrated her birthday.

The actress turned a year older on Thursday, June 16, 2022. She celebrated with a party held at the plush Kempinski Hotel in Accra.

Shugatiti's birthday ended up as a fun moment with some Ghanaian stars in attendance. Tracey Boakye, Kwaku Manu, Akwaboah, and many others were present to celebrate with her.

Shugatiti exposed herself at her birthday party Photo source: @shugatiti

Source: UGC

Just like all her outings, the beautiful actress decided to be daring with the outfits she wore at the celebration. One of the dresses happened to be silver-coloured with shiny objects.

The dress was a high split which showed the part between Shugatiti's thigh and hip area. As if that was not revealing enough, Shugatiti showed more.

Shugatiti exposes herself

In a video from the party which has been circulating on social media, Shugatiti is seen welcoming Tracey Boakye to the party.

During the exchange of pleasantries between them, Shugatiti who seemed to have forgotten herself held her dress in a manner which exposed what was between her thighs.

Click here for the video as sighted on Instagram.

Fans react to Shugatiti's video

The video has stirred lots of reactions from social media users. Many are disgusted by what they term a deliberate attempt to show.

miss_teks81 said:

"Because of clout, you expose what's meant to be covered. Bonsam."

adwoanana1clothingonline said:

"Shugatiti, de3 she will collect her eyes one day with her nudity."

rahma_oxox said:

"She’s so beautiful. I love the way she talks. She sounds like a shy respectable young girl. I wonder why she can’t channel her energy to more classy and glamorous activities. There’s nothing cool about flashing ones unders to the public."

afiya_panache said:

"She flashed it on purpose..watch again."

Source: YEN.com.gh