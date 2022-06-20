Popular crossdresser, Bobrisky , finally put his haters to shame as he unveiled his N400m mansion to the world on June 19

, The star-studded ceremony was the talk of social media as videos and photos from the event made the rounds

One highlight of the ceremony was the fact that Muslim clerics who should be against Bobrisky's way of life showed up and blessed the new house with prayers

Controversial crossdresser Bobrisky got Nigerians talking after he finally threw a huge housewarming party for his mansion which he claimed cost him over N400 million.

The effeminate celebrity unveiled the mansion to the world on Sunday, June 19, in a star-studded and lavish ceremony.

Bobrisky holds prayer for new mansion as he unveils it to the world

Source: Instagram

There's nothing money cannot do

Usually, clerics go to new houses to offer prayers of blessings as the owner moves in and Bobrisky made sure not to skip the part.

To the surprise of many, a number of Muslim clerics showed up at the crossdresser's house, and a video showed them offering prayers as they sat with other people on the floor.

Bobrisky was however sighted on a chair at the centre of the whole affair dressed in an extravagant white and silver attire with matching headgear as they recited prayers in Arabic.

Nigerians react to the video

adabuishiaku:

"Make God dey help our parents oo, make we no see their faces for something like this."

omotowunmee:

"Some Alfa gan self, can you imagine, so how will these Alfa call Bob? Alhaji /Alhaja..... So shameful."

stellzexclusive:

"What money cannot do does not exist."

tommys_place__:

"What money cannot do does not exist, so shim no fit sit for floor i don forget say the white lace go stain."

official_sophierich:

"Bob wey suppose sit down for ground dey on top chair see Dem alfas."

Document shows Bobrisky rented N450m mansion

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky was hell-bent on throwing his pre-housewarming party despite the fact that he was called out on social media.

In a now-deleted post, Bob tried to 'pepper' his haters by sharing the legal document of his home but was met with backlash as people insisted that he rented the acclaimed N450 million mansion.

Not one to cower from public humiliation or backlash, Bob proceeded to share his invitation cards on his Instagram page.

Source: Legit.ng