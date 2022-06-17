Actor and Comedian, Michael Blackson, has disclosed that his fiancée, Miss Rada, has a mutual understanding about him having side chicks

In an interview with HitsFM's Doreen Avio, he stated that Miss Rada allowing him to have side chicks every month is a reward

He shared that the main reason she has allowed this is that having intimacy with someone for years can be boring

Actor and Comedian, Michael Blackson, has revealed that his fiancée, Miss Rada, has given him the nod to have side chicks even though they are in a committed relationship.

In an exclusive interview with HitzFM's Doreen Avio, he noted that it is one of the many rewards she gives him every month.

Michael Blackson and his Fiancée, Miss Rada. Photo Source: Getty Images

Source: Getty Images

He noted that this happens in their relationship because he is sincere with her and thus there's transparency in their love companionship.

“She (his fiancée) was like ‘no more lies – I want you to be honest and upfront with me.’ So it’s like she is rewarding me for my honesty.”

He went on to encourage men to be truthful to their partners, for it comes with “rewards.”

Michael Blackson noted that the reason why his fiancée allows him to be with a side chick every month is that intimacy with one person can be monotonous, hence boring.

“Having sex with one individual for years is boring.”

Michael Blackson and his fiancée, Miss Rada got engaged in July 2021, after dating for two years.

