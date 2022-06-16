Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede , is proud of her roots and she is doing a good job of teaching her son Xavier how to speak her native dialect

, In a video shared by the movie star online, she was having a conversation with her son, and she sneaked in the dialect at intervals

To the delight of many, Xavier replied accurately and they took to the comment section to gush over the mother and son duo

Popular Nollywood actress, Yvonne Jegede, is very proud of her local dialect and her son Xavier is growing up to appreciate it.

In a video shared by the movie star, her son was seen trying to tell her something in English, and while she replied, she snuck in some questions in her dialect.

Yvonne Jegede and son speak in native dialect Photo credit: @iamyvonejegede

Source: Instagram

Xavier answered his mum easily and continued his initial conversation in English.

"Our daily struggle. I’m too proud of my dialect not to pass it down."

Watch the video below:

Sweet reactions to Yvonne Jegede's video

lilianesoroo:

"Lovely. Such a cutie."

iamtkross:

"Me too! Love it"

wholesalershub9ja:

"Etsako to the world ❤️"

aishas_empire:

"Are you from etsako? Oh wow beautiful to hear and see. I am inspired to teach my children too, I ve being dragging my feet."

sara_animashaun:

"It pleases me to hear my language ❤️! So so cute."

lolablackofficial:

"Omo no somote. I love to see it We must say Naigbia every morning. Moakanya iyopkamhe"

maureenlicous:

"Wow, Beautiful. How which my kids could even speak only this , German language no let dem."

Yvonne Jegede shares video during turbulence in aircraft

Popular Nollywood actress Yvonne Jegede was aboard a flight from Lagos to Abuja and she had a moment of realisation of how mighty God is.

In the video she shared, their aircraft kept dropping from the sky during turbulence, but Jegede kept a calm front and filmed the beautiful sky despite the chaos and heavy prayers around her.

The actress who was able to get the view from her window seat affirmed that she had never seen anything like that before.

After the plane landed, people approached her for the clip she filmed during the turbulent moment.

Source: Legit.ng