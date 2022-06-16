Curtains came down on basketball icon, Kobe Bryant, on Sunday, January 26, following a horrific helicopter crash in Casabasas, California

The crash claimed the life of the legendary LA Lakers basketball star, his 13-year-old, Gianna Maria Onore and eight others

In honour of the basketball dad and daughter duo, Vanessa Bryant and sponsors built courts to develop young talents

The late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa has officially opened two basketball courts in Philadelphia in honour of her husband and daughter.

The late NBA superstar Kobe Bryant's wife Vanessa Bryant unveils lovely murals honouring Kobe and daughter Gianna who died in a helicopter crash. Photo: Vanessa Bryant.

Source: UGC

Vanessa also showed off lovely murals painted on the walls of the perimeter fence around the courts.

She posted on her Instagram images of fans posing next to the huge artwork.

She wrote:

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

"Philadelphia where my husband’s love for basketball all began. Today, in the historic Tustin Playground and thanks to the generous contributions of donors, fans, and friends, our foundation @mambamambacitasports opened 2 more @dream_courts with @nlcharities, which were beautifully surrounded by the artwork of @Art_by_Ernel. I chose this location so that young people in this community may have a safe space to play with an equal opportunity, which was important to Kobe and Gianna."

Reactions

nancylieberman:

"You are the the essence of love and giving lasting legacy to your hubby and baby girl. We are honored to be by your side Vanessa❤️❤️"

disneyfoodblog:

"Sending love, and congrats on your hard work."

pattyrodriguez:

"You are so inspiring ❤️"

dangerusswilson:

"This is so powerful."

courtneym_lopez:

"You’re incredible."

lala:

"Incredible V. Love you ♥️"

kconlon21:

"Your vision THANK YOU! "

Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya pays tribute to Kobe Bryant and Gianna with impressive jersey dress

Basketball legend Dwayne Wade’s daughter Zaya celebrated Kobe Bryant and his daughter Gianna as the world marked two years since their passing.

The Lakers basketball icon and his daughter passed away on January 26, 2020, after their helicopter crashed in the city of Calabasas, California, killing everyone on board.

Going on her Instagram page, Zaya shared a photo of her donning a long yellow Lakers jersey dress with Kobe's number eight at the front.

Source: TUKO.co.ke