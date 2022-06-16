Big Brother Naija ex-housemate , Jaypaul , finally got a chance to talk about how Saskay treated him and their friendship

, , In a recent reunion episode, the young man called out his colleague for denying him when all he did was support and care for her

Saskay admitted that even though she stopped putting a lot of effort into the friendship outside the house, she still reached out to him

Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye stars Saskay and Jaypaul were best friends in the house, but their relationship went south when they got out of the show.

In a recent reunion episode, the duo got the opportunity to trash their issue and it seems like it was the end of whatever strand of friendship they had left.

Saskay says she supported Jaypaul when she could Photo credit: @jaypaulmrflamez/@officialsaskay

Source: Instagram

I never heard her acknowledge me

According to Jaypaul, he made most of the effort in their friendship and was shocked when Saskay denied him and refused to acknowledge him in some instances.

PAY ATTENTION: Follow us on Instagram - get the most important news directly in your favourite app!

Saskay in one of her responses noted that she did not put as much effort into the friendship outside the house, but she still reached out and supported Jaypaul.

The young man who seemed to be more affected by how badly things turned out in their friendship revealed that he cares about Saskay but she cares more about her fans and other people who support her.

Watch the clips below:

Nigerians react to Jaypaul and Saskay's fight

anna_akita408:

"She cares for her fams, yes, na you want give her money, guy hustle more, she will beg u someday, money is power."

eunicentukokwu:

"She's looking for bigger fish."

its.aabike:

"JayPaul is not my favorite but I really pity him this night, to love person wey no love you back na war ooo "

e.r.y.k.a.h2408:

"I feel saskay allowed fans and fame get into her head that's why she said who is Jaypaul at her first interview."

oluwadamilolababatunde:

"Saskay's handwriting was very clear in the house but Jaypaul felt after the house they might connect. But it obvious they did not. Jaypaul likes Saskay no doubt but since she's not reciprocating the same energy he's giving her,he should just lock up and leave her alone."

You threw me under the bus

The Big Brother Naija Shine Ya Eye reunion show keeps getting more interesting with each episode as the ex-housemates reveal what happened to sunken romantic relationships and friendships in the house.

The highlight of an episode showed Saskay and Jaypaul tackling each other as they got into a heated argument.

According to Jaypaul, Saskay threw him under the bus and he also accused her of getting rid of people and friends as she climbs up the social ladder.

Source: Legit.ng