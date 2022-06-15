Nigerian music star Davido is prepping up for his tour in North America and has shared a video of the moment he touched down New York

The singer immediately got off the vehicle that conveyed him from the airport and immediately prostrated on the hard floor

Davido and his crew members are already going on press tours in New York and his international fans are in for a good time

Nigerian talented singer and DMW label owner Davido is about to kick off the first leg of his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour on June 16 in North America.

The singer took to his Instagram story channel with a video of the moment he excitedly alighted from the vehicle that conveyed him from the airport after he landed in New York.

Davido arrives New York ahead of WRBLO tour Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

After playfully rubbing the driver's belly, Davido immediately prostrated on the hard floor and kissed it as he called on his men to follow him.

Another clip showed the singer looking dapper in a nice two piece with his crew as they went for their press rounds.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

See clips below:

Davido thanks God as he arrives New York before tour Photo credit: @davido

Source: Instagram

Davido shows off new Rolex watch a day before start of WRBLO tour

Nigerian talented singer and DMW label owner Davido showed off one of the many designers he would be rocking during his We Rise By Lifting Others (WRBLO) tour in North America.

Davido took to his Instastory to share a photo of a new Rolex wristwatch as he revealed it came through before he kickstarts his North American tour, which will begin on Thursday, June 16.

Many of the singer’s fans and followers applauded him.

Female fan almost fainted after sharing microphone with Davido during show

A young lady probably got one of the huge wishes of her life met after she not only attended a Davido concert but also got to sing with him.

In a video sighted online, the singer who was on stage decided to let a female fan sing along with him and it was a hilarious and surreal moment.

The lady screamed her lungs out, and it was clear that she would cherish the moment for her life and she had to hold on to her wig as she excitedly jumped around.

Source: Legit.ng