Patapaa has stated that Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' (KTT) did not live up to the hype Ghanaians gave it

He bemoaned the unnecessary comparison of well-established Ghanaian artistes to upcoming ones

He added that Ghanaians tend to shift their attention from a fan favourite once there is a new face in the picture

Ghanaian musician Justice Amoah, popularly known as Patapaa, has argued that Black Sherif's 'Kwaku The Traveller' failed to break barriers unlike his famous hit, 'One Corner'.

Patapaa attributed the success of 'KTT' to social media, whereas he claimed his hit song made waves in the absence of TikTok, Facebook and Twitter influence. He believed that rather than using 'KTT' to 'battle' his hit song, Ghanaians should opt for 'Second Sermon'.

'One Corner' hitmaker, Patapaa Amisty @Hitz FM

Source: UGC

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

When One Corner became a hit, I did not even have any social media handles. [But] when you look at Kwaku The Traveller, he [Black Sherif] had social media handles. Even Kwaku The Traveller was not his first song. I do not understand why you would compare KTT to One Corner. Use Second Sermon instead. This song cannot compete with One Corner.

In an interview on Adom TV, Patapaa admitted that 'KTT' did break into the Nigerian charts and attained global acclaim but did not maintain the top spot for long.

He added that the comparison of young, upcoming Ghanaians to 'older' well-established ones was needless since it attracts unnecessary 'dislike' to the young ones, and draws back the Ghanaian music industry.

Ghanaian bloggers will raise you to a certain level and let you come crashing down. Instead of pushing the artise forward, the fanbase will pamper him/her. The boy [Black Sherif] is good but he shouldn't get swollen-headed. They [Ghanaians] kept saying One Corner would win a Grammy till Kuame Eugene's 'Angela' replaced it. Then they switched to Kidi.

He encouraged Ghanaians to rally behind their favourite musicians instead of pitting them against other musicians since that behaviour was making the Grammy dreams difficult to attain.

Patapaa's wife reveals why she has been away from the singer

In another development about Patapaa, Legit.ng previously reported that the wife of Ghanaian musician, Liha Miller debunked divorce rumours that have been circulating in the media.

In an exclusive interview with ZionFelix, she revealed that she and Patapaa are still together and the rumours are false.

She also revealed in the same interview that distance has played a major role in their marriage since she resumed her duties as a nurse in Germany.

Source: YEN.com.gh