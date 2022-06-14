Popular Nigerian businessman Obi Cubana and his beautiful wife Lush Eby are couple goals to a lot of Nigerians

The billionaire cherishes his wife and he doesn't shy away from social media especially when it comes to his woman

Obi Cubana uses every opportunity to let everyone know that when things weren't rosy for him, the mother of his kids stood by him

Popular Nigerian businessman and billionaire Obi Cubana is a social media favourite. Beyond the privilege of being a rich man, another endearing quality is how he treats his wife.

The billionaire in several of his Instagram posts made it clear that he wasn't born into wealth and had to work his way to the top with his woman by his side.

Obi Cubana publicly gushes over his wife Photo credit: @obi_cubana

Source: Instagram

After several years of being together and four adorable boys, the businessman still gushes over his wife like they just met.

Many people say billionaires are always too busy to be romantic or lovey-dovey, but Obi Cubana is an exception and he does his homework well.

Legit.ng has put together some of the moments the billionaire businessman got social media users in the feelings just by gushing over his beautiful wife.

1. Wedding anniversary

For 14 years of standing by his side and giving him amazing sons, Obi Cubana could not help but thank his wife on Instagram.

The businessman shared family photos and specially commended his wife for all that she does for them.

We 'stan' a romantic and appreciative man.

2. Tomato Jos

In this post, Cubana showered his woman with praises in his native language and pointed out that if he ever comes sown with diabetes, she is responsible.

Gushing over the mother of his kids, Odogwu revealed that she is one of the best decisions he ever made in his life.

The post got people commending Obi Cubana for being his wife's hypeman.

3. Owner of his mumu button

Like we said earlier, it is easy for busy billionaires to just focus on work but since Obi Cubana's wife has the key to his heart, his case is different.

Not only does he share photos, but he also posts loved-up videos that generate enough 'aww' to last their union on social media.

The billionaire is in love with his queen and it is beautiful to see.

4. The way he looks at her

Obi Cubana's cute way of thanking God for landing a beautiful and perfect woman years ago is very hilarious.

Half of the billionaire's page has photos and videos of his wife with beautiful captions expressing how lucky he is to be with her.

This is the point where people say 'I go love o'.

5. Queen of all queen

Asides from holding the key to his heart, Obi Cubana's wife is also the queen of the little kingdom he has built for himself.

An outing together is an opportunity for the billionaire to show off his gorgeous damsel both on and offline.

The father of four has found a good thing and he knows how to keep it.

Obi Cubana’s wife tells him to get out in funny video

The popular Nigerian businessman's entry for a viral TikTok challenge featured his beautiful wife.

In the video shared on his Instagram page, Obi Cubana followed the voice-over as he professed his feelings for his wife seated beside him on the table.

Instead of accepting his statement, Obi's wife told him to get out with a smile on her face. The billionaire businessman called his wife out in the caption as he hinted about their anniversary weekend.

