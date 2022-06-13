American singer and actress Jennifer Lopez recently made history by becoming the second black woman to join the prestigious EGOT winners

The If This Isn't Love hitmaker achieved the fit after bagging a Tony Award as one of the producers of the movie, A Strange Loop

Hudson joins the likes of actress and TV presenter Whoopi Goldberg, singer and songwriter John Legend, Tim Rice and Audrey Hepburn

Jennifer Hudson recently achieved a feat that only a few Hollywood stars have been able to achieve. The star who wears many hats in the entertainment industry made history by becoming the second back woman to join the EGOT winners.

Jennifer Hudson reached an EGOT status after winning a Tony Award at the awards ceremony on Sunday. image: Getty Images

Source: UGC

The EGOT, undeniably the grand slam in the American entertainment industry, is when an entertainer bags an Emmy, a Grammy, an Oscar and a Tony award.

Hudson won a Tony Award at the ceremony held in New York City on Sunday for being part of the producers of A Strange Loop, achieving the prestigious status. According to News24, the movie, which looks at the mental struggles of a gay black man, won the award for best musical.

Per The Guardian, the 40-year-old Spotlight singer became the 17th person to achieve the EGOT and the third-youngest. Not only that, but she is also the second black woman to scoop all four awards. The first one was legendary actress and TV host Whoopi Goldberg.

A seasoned singer and actress, Jennifer Hudson won her Oscar award for her role in Dreamgirls in 2007. Two years later, she bagged a Grammy Award for Best R&B Album for her self-titled body of work. In addition, she received a Daytime Emmy award last year as a producer on the short animation Baba Yaga.

Source: Briefly.co.za