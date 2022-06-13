Popular actress, Mercy Aigbe was recently involved in a fight with a woman at a star-studded event recently

Iyabo Ojo and some of their colleagues were seated around the table where the fight happened and the woman threw a bottle at Mercy

After the situation, Iyabo Ojo decided to share photos of her facebeat to the event and her caption got people talking

Following Mercy Aigbe's fight with a woman at an event recently, Iyabo Ojo decided to drop a subtle shade regarding the situation.

Iyabo was seated directly beside the woman who threw a bottle at Mercy when their argument suddenly escalated.

Iyabo Ojo escapes bottle during fight Photo credit: @iyaboojofespris

Source: Instagram

Sharing photos of her pretty makeup to the event, Iyabo noted that her look in the photos is proof that she doesn't support violence.

"The look you give when you don't support Vawulance "

Fans react to Iyabo's post

do2dtun:

"Dem go come spoil your fine face with bottle.. ko jo! "

adebukolakolapo:

"IYAWO OBA wey no support vawulence…is that playing? "

tianah._._:

"If japa was a person make them no stain your white."

bolatito___:

"Yes ohhhhhis the way u japa mamii my forever fav I love you momma❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

demiladeayokunle:

"Iyabo, Iyabo, Iyabo, you wan collect abi???? oya tell us wetin happened gan an gan you get first class in guarding your face o"

i_am_jannie_:

" thank God nothing touched you."

never_ending_mercy:

"Aunty waka jeje make persin no stain her white teeth "

