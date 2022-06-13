Nollywood actress Toyin Abraham is known for her hilarious dance videos and she recently shared another on Instagram

The filmmaker donned a police uniform and decided to show off some of her moves to the music playing

The highlight of the video was when Toyin started breakdancing, all thanks to the two ladies behind the camera who cheered her on

Popular Nigerian actress and filmmaker, Toyin Abraham decided once again to show off her dance skill, and just like many others, it was an epic fail.

The actress who seemed to be on set was seen wearing a black police uniform and at first, dished out small steps to the music playing.

Toyin Abraham shows off dance moves Photo credit: @toyin_abraham

Source: Instagram

However, by the time two ladies who were behind the camera started to hype her up, the actres decided to show off her breakdancing skills just like Michael Jackson.

Despite the fact that the entire show was an epic fail, Toyin kept on a serious face as she switched from one dance style to another.

Dhe also called out her hype women in the caption of her video.

"@abikeshugaa @pearlcrownfits hype woman Isonu "

Watch the video below:

Hilarious reactions follow Toyin's video

vicki.2811:

"Those hyping your dance will not make heaven "

4unkiediva:

"I think others have been dancing it the wrong way.....na only mummy ire sabi this happy feet dance.no cap"

ene.lisa:

"I wonder how ur hubby copes with you.you are so hilarious Omg!"

shutter__bg:

"God help you with this happy feet you’ve been practicing for the past few weeks. "

mide_festuss:

"Please stop trying this happy feet dance you can't get it again"

therealnifemi:

"It’s the people hyping you that I blame"

