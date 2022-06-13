Comedian Sir Balo has taken a bow of out the single people’s club after popping the big question to his longtime girlfriend

A video making the rounds on social media captured the beautiful moment the comic star got on his knees as he asked for her hand in marriage

Congratulatory messages have poured in for the popular humour merchant and his beautiful girlfriend

It appears wedding bells are ringing loud and clear for popular Nigerian skit maker, Sir Balo, who has just popped the big question.

The funnyman was recently spotted in an adorable video where he asked his longtime lover to be his wife.

Reactions as skit maker Sir Balo proposes to longtime lover, Photo" @sirbalocomedy

Source: Instagram

From indications, the husband and wife-to-be were joined by close family members and friends who witnessed the beautiful moment.

A video making the rounds in the online community captured the moment Sir Balo got on his knees as he asked for his woman’s hand in marriage.

PAY ATTENTION: Share your outstanding story with our editors! Please reach us through info@corp.legit.ng!

Without wasting time, the excited lady stretched her hand forward for a ring as she said yes to the comedian in excitement.

Watch the heart-melting video as spotted online below:

Congratulations pour in

javin10 said:

"She no fit say NO now anyways. congratulations baba

am_topeadesanya said:

"Congratulations * but sheno get BIG yansh."

nene_george said:

|Funny how he uses women with big ikebe in all his videos and his gf doesn't have any 6. This is to tell you that men still know what they want regardless. Big ikebe don't move the sensible ones. Congrats to them."

bahdboitexas said:

"Omo this life no balance see person wey dey use big yansh for skits him fiancé no con get yansh."

loopybeatz said:

"The fact that she no get BIG YANSH IS SURPRISING! But Wetin concern me! Congratulations to them."

zohann15 said:

"A man that displays alot of big yansh girls in his skits, is getting married to a woman that does not have big yansh? Hmm, what an irony."

nonizy_mix said:

"King of nyash sirbalo nd your wife to be no get nyash omo dis life no balance. No let social media pressure."

Actor Joseph Oro Nro proposes to lover

In a similar story, Legit.ng previously reported that Nollywood actor Joseph Oro Nro will walk down the aisle soon with his fiancee as she agreed to spend the rest of her life with him.

The actor shared a video from the engagement party and he was seen kneeling with the ring while his fiancee covered her face out of shyness.

The actor also used the announcement to clear the air over a comedy video he did that portrayed him as a married man.

Source: Legit.ng