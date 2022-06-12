Nigerian singer Wizkid recently surprised many after he decided to brag about one of his achievements on stage during a performance

The singer's single with colleague Tems has broken a number of record and even got nominated for a Grammy

Wizkid marvelled over the fact that a small Lagos boy who hustled his way up made music with another girl from the same state and it became successful

Popular Nigerian singer Wizkid recently acknowledged how well his single with Tems Essence did both locally and internationally.

The musician was seen in a video on stage during a performance as fans struggled to make video of him on their phones.

Wizkid calls himself a small Surulere boy Photo credit: @wizkidayo

Source: Instagram

One small Surulere boy

Wizkid questioned the fact that he, a young boy from Surulere Lagos, made a song with another girl from the same state and it went all the way to sell one million copies in America.

Still on his bragging rights, Wizkid mentioned that the same Essence was nominated for a Grammy award and was top 10 on Billboard chart.

The moral of the story according to Wizkid is the fact that a small boy did all that. All through the singer's bragging moments, his fans cheered and egged him on.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Wizkid's video

_priva8_:

"That same song from that small boy no later collect the Grammy just saying respectfully."

iam_horpeyhemi:

"Make una do am if e easy "

kylerhendrixx:

"Humble AF ❤️❤️❤️❤️ you just can’t hate this Nigga!!!"

oni_daramola:

"If it was Davido that did this, they’d say it doesn’t make sense gullible fc."

jummie_official:

"Big wiz calling himself small boy ..Omo >>>>>>>>>"

dayo_emmanuel45:

"If nah Davido talk this one now dem go don turn am to another thing smh."

Oyinbo DJ mixes Asake's Sungba on Wizkid's Essence beat

An oyinbo disc jockey, DJ James, received praises from Nigerians on social media after showing off his exceptional talent.

The DJ identified as @djamesthedj_ on Twitter shared a video of himself blending two hit songs together.

The talented DJ played Asake's trending song, Sungba on Wizkid's essence beat and the final result was mind blowing. Sharing the video via Twitter, James said he decided to blend the biggest songs of 2021 and 2022 together to see what it would sound like.

