American rapper Snoop Dogg enjoyed quality time with his wife at an exotic high-end resort in Bora Bora

The musician spiced up the alone time for the two as they happily danced to some old-school music as they bonded

Bora Bora is a small South Pacific island northwest of Tahiti in French Polynesia that is famed for scuba diving

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg, real moniker Calvin Cordozar Broadus Jr. enjoyed a family getaway with his wife on an exotic island.

American rapper Snoop Dogg treated his wife Shante Broadus on an exotic vacation to Bora Bora, their first in 30 years. Photo: Snoop Dogg.

Source: UGC

Dance

The entertainer joyfully danced with the love of his life as he spent time away from his busy studio and TV schedule.

Snoop took to his Instagram, posting themselves, elated as they enjoyed the sun and sand, captioning it:

"30 years later, 1st vacation."

Post below:

The post attracted comments from fans and below are some we compiled:

@rockwildermusic wrote:

"As you should king and queen!"

@e40 wrote:

"Live it up fam."

@deraydavis wrote:

"Deserved."

@itsbizkitt wrote:

"Blessing Unc."

@yg wrote:

"That’s right unk."

@brothalynchhung wrote:

"Nice."

bobbydeepresents:

"Enjoy my brother!!!"

toddgraves:

"Bora Bora! Enjoy you lovebirds! ❤️"

Snoop Dogg celebrates late mum's birthday

Legendary rapper Snoop Dogg penned an emotional posthumous birthday message as he celebrated his mother's birthday.

The hip hop star's mother, Beverly Tate, succumbed to an undisclosed ailment in 2021. Snoop took to his social media account, posting a photo of his mother and himself all smiles.

He captioned the post: "Taught me everything I know about love thank u, Queen. Happy heavenly birthday, momma."

Dr Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem deliver unforgettable Super Bowl performance

The much anticipated Super Bowl halftime show finally came and as expected, it left South Africans and the rest of the world feeling nostalgic.

The star-studded lineup featured hip hop legends such as Snoop Dogg and his mentor Dr. Dre, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, and the unannounced performance by the one and only 50 Cent.

The show which took place at the SoFi Stadium in California's Inglewood also saw some celebrities such as Beyonce, Kelly Rowland and Ellen DeGeneres in the audience.The live audience and those at home were treated to a lineup of oldie but goodie jams.

Source: TUKO.co.ke