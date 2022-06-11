Yul Edochie and his second wife Judy Austin are in celebratory moods as their son Star Dike turns one today June 11

Yul took to his Instagram page with photos of the little boy as he called him the newest member of his squad

Even though Nogerians gushed over the handsome little man, they did not spare Yul with the drags and nasty comments

Yil Edochie's son with his second wife Judy Austin is a year old today and the actor shared adorable photos to celebrate.

The toddler looked cute in his little Igbo fit as the actor welcomed him to the Yul Edochie squad as the newest member.

Yiul Edochie gushes over son on birthday Photo credit: @yuledochie

Source: Instagram

Yul prayed for his son as he reiterated his love for him.

"Happy 1st birthday to the newest member of the Yul Edochie Squad, my son @stardikeyuledochie. You shall be 10 times greater than your father. May God be with you always. Daddy loves you."

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Yul's post

marycleopas:

"Hbd cutie.....Your shall be better than your father cos your papa no be am at all."

chinonyeremjude:

"Happy birthday to you Star, because you are innocent of their guilt."

cutest_emelie:

"Happy birthday dear and May God have mercy on your parents!!"

heywhypet:

"This is a cutie right here . Happy birthday handsome . Continually grow in God’s wisdom and strength."

daisychika1:

"Happy birthday my cute and innocent baby ❤️❤️ you're blessed keep growing up God's wisdom and knowledge and fulfill your destiny "

handel_benny:

"Let's celebrate the innocent baby, and leave justice for God and his mother. Happy birthday son."

Source: Legit.ng