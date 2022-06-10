Tiwa Savage recently opened up to her fans during a concert over her love life and past relationships

The singer revealed that she has had her heart broken so many times and she is done with some set of men in her life

Tiwa's video got people sharing different opinions as many pointed out that 'breakfast' is not a respecter of status

Popular Nigerian singer, Tiwa Savage, has revealed that she is done falling in love with a particular set of men.

In a video sighted online, the singer lamented to a group of female fans about how she has 'chopped breakfast' and had her heart broken several times.

The crowd went wild in agreement as the Somebody's Son crooner also added that the men she has been with in the past have said terrible things about her but she's still standing strong.

Nigerians react to Tiwa's statement

realmrlyriq:

"Tiwa just dey give girls wetin them want hear show continues."

prudy_amy:

"Women why always talking about boys, nawaoooo we need to get a life. Role models Ayam coming."

lordgidy:

"When you're a cheerful giver, what do you expect?"

tolulanhair:

"Breastfast respecter of nobody."

je_suis_bliss:

"Exactly!! You still Dey here! Na you still Dey hot!!!!"

psalmsinmosiz:

"Nobody big pass breakfast "

ola_00767:

"If celebrity can complain of breakfast. Who you ordinary person be."

iam_capital.m:

"Lol ...go back to tbills ....you made alot of mistakes thinking marriage was a total prison for you. Marriage is for the matured minds...no matter how things go manage ur man and he will manage u too."

