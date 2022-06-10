Big Brother Naija ex-lovers Liquorose and Emmanuel sparked reactions on social media after they decided to talk about their time in Dubai

Apparently, it looks like the lovers drifted apart after Emmanuel's escapade in the tourist country

Liquorose shocked both viewers and her colleagues when she spilled the tea about what she saw

Popular dancer and Big Brother Naija ex-housemate Liquorose left her colleagues and a lot of Nigerians shocked when she decided to spill the tea about what happened in Dubai with Emmanuel.

To the best of everyone's knowledge, the dancer and her colleague were lovers until things changed and they refused to be 'shipped' together.

In a recent episode of the reunion show, Liquorose shared a tiny detail of Emmanuel's escapade while they were in Dubai.

She revealed that she met a girl wearing a facemask in Emmanuel's room, with the lights off, music playing, and a rough bed.

Emmanuel immediately became uncomfortable as the people around reacted to Liquorose's statement.

Watch the clip below:

Nigerians react to Liquorose's revelation

zehmee:

"Emmanuel said he wanted to be careful in the house but he didn't think to continue being careful when he collected gifts from Emmarose shippers abi."

marybishung:

"That she still remembers everything in details shows how badly she was and is still hurt."

ciiiliia:

"See him fidgeting…it was how he almost made it look like she was a bad person and then boom she’s about to say her truth he was like he does not want to talk about that here."

ferdezpretty2:

"Are you sure the girl is not Angel? Please you people should not come for me I have cough"

chisom.fc:

"Ppl should stop justifying his dirty act with "men will always be men". There are real loving and sweet men that don't cheat. Emmanuel isn't one to be trusted, it's not by force to love someone. U claim u don't want to hurt her and all u do is hurt her. I really felt her pain when she spoke ❤️"

Comedian attacks Liquorose, says she dumped Emmanuel

A video of the moment Big Brother Naija ex housemate and popular dancer, Liquorose was called out on stage by a comedian sparked reactions.

The comedian in the clip sighted on Instagram appeared to have invited the dancer on stage and proceeded to ask why Emmanuel was not with her.

The man then accused Liquorose of leaving Emmanuel simply because she is currently doing better than him.

