Actor Johnny Depp is revelling in his win against Amber Heard in court, and he took to one of the most popular social media platforms to show his gratitude

The US actor Johnny Depp joined the social media platform TikTok to show some appreciation for his fans

Amber Heard reacted to Johnny Depp's TikTok with criticism, and his fans were happy to stand behind him again

Pirates of the Caribbean actor Johnny Depp was in the headlines during his defamation suit against Amber Heard.

Johnny Depp showed his gratitude to his fans, but Amber Heard ruined the party when she criticised his message. Image: Getty Images/Cliff Owen/Consolidated News Pictures

Johnny Depp got his victory and has been celebrating with his fans across social media which now includes the viral video app TikTok.

Johnny Depp joins TikTok and Amber Heard reacts

According to The South African, Johnny Depp joined TikTok and gained 3 million followers in 24 hours.

Johnny made a post thanking his fans and saying that they can now all "move forward" together. Johnny thanked his supporters for staying in his corner.

A day later, Amber Heard released a statement through her spokesperson as she said:

"As Johnny Depp says he’s "moving forward", women’s rights are moving backward. The verdict’s message to victims of domestic violence is…be afraid to stand up and speak out.”

Amber Heard has been facing backlash after her loss to Johnny Depp.

Johnny Depp's fans rally behind him against Amber Heard

Fans are still supporting Johnny after the case, and many thought Amber should not be watching Johnny Depp's TikTok.

@sunflxwervolsix tweeted:

"For a woman who claims to want to move on, Amber Heard loves to send her PR team out to make statements about such trivial things like Johnny Depp joining Tiktok."

Others thought that Amber Heard was envious of the overwhelming support he has received.

@An_elf_pirate wrote:

"Amber Heard is obsessed with Johnny Depp becoming active on social media, first with Instagram, now TikTok, like it has anything to do with her. She hates that he’s so loved & supported in everything he does & she isn’t. Stay pressed hun, you lost."

@savida78 added:

"So she makes a comment 41 mins after he posted a TikTok video 4 hours ago because she can't and won't leave him alone."

Others were celebrating that Johnny Depp was on TikTok and amassed followers quickly.

