American rapper Bow Wow served daddy goals when he posted a picture attending his daughter Shai Moss's graduation

The loving father even impressed his fans and followers when he shared that he ditched attending an NBA game to attend the event

Peeps made fun of his caption, saying he didn't have to mention missing the NBA games as if he is a player

Bow Wow recently shared images from his daughter Shai Moss's graduation. The loving father beamed with pride as he posed next to his daughter in the now-viral snaps.

Bow Wow's daughter Shai Moss recently graduated and the proud father shared pictures on social media. Image: @shadmoss

What really impressed peeps is the fact that the famous rapper and actor ditched attending an NBA final game just to show support to his baby girl.

Posting the pictures to his Instagram page, the That's My Name rapper said Shai was proceeding to the middle school.

"Congrats @_shaimoss my lovely daughter has graduated! On to the 6th Grade! ‍ i wasn’t going to miss this for nothing! THE NBA FINALS CAN WAIT."

Peeps flocked to the comments section to share various comments. Some applauded the proud father for supporting his daughter, while others mocked him for saying he had to miss the NBA finals as if he were a player.

@thatsb__ commented:

"He acting like he's in the NBA like why’d you have to add that lol."

@sleeve_urkel wrote:

"I didn’t know Bow was playing in the finals."

@sidvici0us_ added:

"Why did he need to also mention missing the NBA finals Would you like a gold star."

@nii_alex noted:

"If He just Stop with the EXTRA on everything he’d really be seen as Who He really is to the Culture."

@jesslikepoison added:

"Ain’t the finals at night?"

