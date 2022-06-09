'Forever' hitmaker, Gyakie is set to release a new song this Friday after being inactive for nine months

In anticipation of the new song titled 'Something', she has released a dance video where she showed off massive dance moves

Fan base of the musician, Gyakie Chans, have shared their excitement on the new song as well as the dance routine

Ghanaian songstress, Gyakie has shown off massive dance moves in a new video which has surfaced online.

In the video sighted by YEN.com.gh on Gyakie's official social media pages, she is seen joining in a dance routine for her much anticipated song, 'Something'.

The dance routine was put together by popular dance group, Dancing With Purpose (DWP), spearheaded by Dancegodlloyd.

According to the 'Forever' hitmaker, the song is the first song she is set to release this year and the first song after nine months of releasing her previous project.

Sharing the excitement on Twitter, she said:

After 9 months, I’m delivering music on June 10th

People react to Gyakie's dance moves

@kalibar_made_it:

But low-key #Gyakie get some serious dance moves oh.

@JB_Dery:

Nice tune !!

@Gabbylart:

I think l like Gyakie's style now

@GideonSey5:

Song bird ain't joking koraaa #Something

@99wisdom99:

Ah Gyakie ur waist no good

@Nartey75572008:

The dance from the guys be massive .....DWP ACADEMY ......fire

@annalisa__g_:

going to learn this brb

@martial_clement:

Energy

@Gyidi_:

Already loving the song #Something

@twotimesaguy:

Gyakie Chans, are readyyyyyyyy

@Imm_andras:

I wish Friday is just tomorrow….. maaaaaaad tune

@RichfieldJoy

This is beautiful ❤️❤️ #Something @Gyakie_

Gyakie gives electrifying performance at Clout Africa Awards

Sensational Ghanaian Afrobeats artiste, Jackline Acheampong known in showbiz circles as Gyakie thrilled fans with an electrifying performance.

This time, the musician performed in Nigeria at the just ended Clout Africa Awards 2022, which was held virtually.

She closed off the night with a live band session of a remix of her all-time hit song; 'Forever'.

The event was hosted by musician and broadcaster, VJ Adams and Big Brother Naija 2020 reality TV star, Tolani Baj.

