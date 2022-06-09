Street dancer Salif Gueye made his return to the internet with a Michael Jackson dance number that silenced people

Salif had a ballerina join him on the street to dance to Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel, and they blew minds

The people of the internet were taken aback by the moment and flooded the comment section with praise

Dance is a universal language which ignites passion, draws love and fuels happiness. Salif Gueye is a talented dancer who made his return to the cyber streets with a Michael Jackson number that left jaws gaping. The stunning ballerina was a nice touch.

Salif Gueye and a talented ballerina dropped jaws as they danced on the street to Michael Jackson. Image: YouTube / Salif Gueye

There is no denying that dance videos have taken over the internet. Be it professional dancers or just a TikTok challenge, dance sends people trending for all the right reasons.

Salif recently dropped a video on his YouTube channel where he danced on the street with a gorgeous ballerina to Michael Jackson’s The Way You Make Me Feel. The energy these two dancers emitted was electrifying.

Seeing a street dancer and an extremely talented ballerina dance to a song which was not the norm for either style, just made perfect sense. They danced flawlessly together and had people captivated by their moves. This definitely deserves the stops and stares that it got!

Take a look at this masterpiece:

Loyal fans were buzzing to have Salif back and were blown away by this dance video

What a way to make a comeback! Fans were glad to see their main man doing his thing again and feel he chose the perfect clip to return with. That ballerina was a wild card that left people speechless.

Take a look at what some had to say:

Frank Tenpenny said:

“Refreshing to see during a work break.”

Julia Koller said:

“OMG!! These two are so amazing together!! ”

Moonwalker said:

“Salif I love you so much❤️ You’re amazing”

Blast News said:

“Wow you to are amazing together! ❤️ from FLORIDA! Your moonwalk is the best I have ever seen MJ would be proud.”

