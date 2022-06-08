Global site navigation

Celebrities

They’re Always Bullying People: Reactions as Man Claims Burna Boy and Security Allegedly Shot 2 People in Club

by  Maymunah Ajetunmobi
  • A man identified as Abiola has taken to social media to call out singer Burna Boy and his people for injuring two people after a fight broke out in a Lagos club
  • According to Abiola and several others who corroborated his story, Burna brought a gun to a fist fight and escaped
  • While some people choose not to believe the story, others pointed out that Burna Boy is not always far from bullying and violence

Grammy award winning Nigerian singer, Burna Boy has caused a stir of social media after news of his recent escapade made the rounds on social media.

According to a man identified as Abiola, the singer and his security guy have landed two people in the hospital after allegedly getting into a fight and pulling up a gun.

Burna Boy stirs reactions on social media
Abiola questioned how Burna and his team were able to get away with such an act and the kind of confidence the singer had to pull up a gun in such a situation.

Surprisingly, in another post, a few people confirmed Abiola's story as they also dropped the bit of information they saw/gathered.

Nigerians react to the claims

chidi_xox:

"You wey dey fist fight you think say you get level ? You brought fists to a gun fight "

dimple_adanwaa:

"Burna and his crew always bullying pple and committing nuisance!!!"

etta_xoxo:

"Wow....if this is true then he shouldn’t be a public figure."

thompson_4661:

"My money is long so my friends dem Dey carry gun . Burna no cap."

kpumpin0007:

"Be doing Gangsta shit in a country that is surviving on Hope and Insha Allah. No shame."

daniel.olimma:

"All na rumor until proven guilty."

Portable appeals to Burna Boy to do music track with him

Controversial singer, Portable, is aiming higher, and his fans are loving the vibes he is bringing.

The singer publicly expressed his desire to get on a song together with music superstar Burna Boy and he made a rallying appeal to him.

The Zazoo crooner declared that Burna Boy has been killing all songs he featured in and it is time he featured on his own too as the African Giant that he is.

