The singer in a tweet that sparked reactions online revealed that Jesus never got married during his time on earth

Nigerians have tackled Timaya who has four kids from three different women over his choice of statement

NPopular Nigerian singer Timaya has decided to remain Christ-like and might never get married dudig his lifetime.

Taking to his Twitter page, the singer to buttress his point mentioned that Jesus never got married and he has also chosen to go down that path.

Timaya however has four beautiful kids from three different women despite the life he has chosen to live.

"JESUS never got married. I’m Christ like.‍♂️"

Nigerians tackle Timaya over his tweet

@girllikeovie:

"Jesus no born pikin too but you get children so you no be Christ like."

@GreboPalmbutter:

"“Christ like”, it’s important to know that Jesus never knacked, and he never had four children from three different women."

wendypeterschere:

"But Jesus went about having baby mamas?...Ment"

poshest_hope:

"But Jesus Christ didn’t impregnate multiple women. That’s the characteristics of Lucifer "

adadeamponsah:

"Jesus didn't get different women pregnant plus He died at 33. Are you still Christlike?"

@Pato_Jasper:

"Jesus died and ressurected before 40 bro.... He came to live a life no man can't! Don't break that lady’s heart, get married!"

@BendovaJay:

"lol even that concept is flawed. some would argue that he married, the church had to remove that part of his story to fit their narrative. Egberi papa go and marry."

Timaya seals his heart from love after 3 baby mamas, 4 kids

Despite the fact that popular Nigerian singer Timaya has been with different women, the singer is still not interested in falling in love with anyone.

Timaya took to his Twitter page with a prayer common to people who have had their fragile hearts broken.

He penned a prayer to God to prevent him from giving his heart away to any woman. The emoji that accompanied the prayer probably suggested that Timaya has grown cold to feelings or even love.

