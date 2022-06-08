Davido is well protected by a group of heavy mean-looking bodyguards and a video sighted online recently confirmed that

The singer was seen approaching his car from a building wearing an all black outfit, flanked by his security guards dressed in black as well

The video got people talking as Nigerians hailed Davido and his group of 'approach with caution' men

Popular Nigerian singer Davido does not play when it comes to his security and his mean-looking group of bodyguards ensure his safety.

In a video sighted online, the singer was seen coming out of a building flanked on both sides by his security men who carried arms without a smile on their faces.

Davido and bodygards stir reactions Photo credit: @davido/@mufasatundeednut

Source: Instagram

Davido however took out time to react and respond to the people who were hyping him in the moment.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Davido's video

aweleodita7:

"Baddest "

domingo_loso:

"Approach with caution "

papilo.dc:

"Davido for President Abeg."

sappzeemusic:

"Elemi 9+"

beat_box_cfu1x:

"Are they ninjas ? "

st_se7en:

"That one for back fit don sell suya before o, see as him ready to cut."

one_ebira_guy:

Omoòr those ice almost blind my eyes

iamehiphil:

"For this wicked world, man need to protect himself."

_joeyoftheyear:

"Biggest and highest paid. Argue with your papa."

celestial__ife:

"When you’re BIG you’re BIG."

iamkuranyii:

"What do you expect for me when wear over 500 million naira for body "

