Nigerian singer Mr Eazi has taken to social media with photos from his four-day course at the prestigious Harvard university

Eazi also shared his certificate and from the series of posts he shared he is excited to have been able to partake in the class

The singer's latest achievement has sparked different reactions on social media with conflicting ideas on the relevance of the short course

Nigerian musician Mr Eazi is one of the latest Harvard University graduates as he recently finished a short course on Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports in the prestigious institution.

The singer could not hide his excitement as he took to his Instagram page with several photos from the moment during the four days he spent on the course.

Mr Eazi shares photos from program in Harvard Photo credit: @mreazi

Source: Instagram

While showing off his certificate, Eazi also shared photos of some of the people he shared the classroom with during the course.

See the post below:

"Harvard was Eazi, Living & Learning #empawabusiness."

Nigerians react to Eazi's post

edoziemcv:

"When you roll with rich and visionary people. the well travelled and open minded ones, you tow in the line of success."

jovyyff:

"So bros don join the league. You must go to school."

thatswhatshesaidscott:

"Nope that’s not what success looks like."

nubian_magik:

"Ontop 4days program? Toor congratulations o."

swiss_money1991:

"Congratulations but I can not lie i no feel that comment…because you grab oyibo man certificate,I can see the inferiority in that statement."

shirleyigwe:

"Feels good doesn’t it? Congratulations "

