Bobrisky in his usual fashion could not help but gloat over his latest achievement, a property allegedly worth over N450m

In a video sighted online, the popular crossdresser gave thanks to God for how far he has come as he congratulated himself

Bob noted that his latest feat is a big deal as not everyone in his age range can achieve the things he has done in life

Despite the fact that someone called him out over his pre-housewarming party, popular Nigerian crossdresser, Bobrisky has not backed down.

The crossdresser in a new video sparked reactions online after he noted that his latest feat is a big deal to him.

Bobrisky is bragging over a N450m property Photo credit: @bobrisky222

Source: Instagram

Bob gave all glory to God as he revealed that he gets amazed every time he remembers that he owns a property worth over N450m.

He also congratulated himself for doing things many of his mates at 31 are yet to achieve and might not be able to in their lifetime.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Bobrisky's video

thekanyinsola:

"It is a Big deal.. 96% of the population don’t have 500k in their account!!"

mkenny6539:

"Senior man wan scam people which one is 150k and payment start now lol."

theafricanfoodshop:

"It’s not your mates cannot do, but have not ye done cause they will do exploits in Jesus name legally."

bae_maras:

"lol it’s how this dude lies unprovoked for me."

currency231:

"Senior man you wanna scam people again with ur fake house warming."

kingmega999:

"I love how senior man lies with her full chest"

honey_boss67:

"With all that is happening this one is still doing pre party,is like shim is mad or something."

Bobrisky finally reveals date of multimillion naira housewarming party

Popular Nigerian crossdresser Bobrisky caused a stir online after he finally shared details about his housewarming party.

Recall that months ago, Bob had bragged about having a talk of the town party to launch his new house but fans waited for long and it never happened.

Bob claimed that his housewarming will also be on his 31st birthday that will take place some months from now.

The crossdresser shared the information after he posted a series of clips from his 30th birthday party last year on social media.

Source: Legit.ng