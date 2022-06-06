One of Ubi Franklin's baby mamas Sandra Iheuwa recently disclosed that her ex-hubby who did her dirty thought she would be depressed with the ordeal he put her through

Sandra disclosed this in a question and answer segment she had with her fans on Instagram where she shared as much as she could

Someone also hailed the entrepreneur and Yul Edochie's wife May for standing strong in the face of betrayal from their men

Ubi Franklin's baby mama Sandra Iheuwa is hardly out of the news, and this time around, the entrepreneur shared some intimate details with her fans via a question and answer session on Instagram.

As expected, fans of the entrepreneur had questions about her personal life and relationship with her ex-husband Steve Thompson.

Sandra Iheuwa says people thought she would suffer or be depressed Photo credit: @sandraiheuwa

Source: Instagram

A fan asked Sandra how she managed to be strong through her ordeal with her ex and she noted that he thought she would suffer or be depressed after putting her through a situation he swore she wouldn't go through again.

Another person asked to see the baby and Sandra told them to check the father's page and imagine him as a baby.

The next fan wanted to know if Sandra's ex-husband married her for papers and she replied with an emoji which showed that she has no idea.

The last piece was a word of commendation for Sandra as someone pointed out that she and Yul's wife are strong for standing tall despite the betrayal from their husbands.

See the post below:

Nigerians react to Sandra's Q and A session

car_accessoriesbyimmaculate:

"People looking for a child’s face.... Wetin you wan use am do?"

mz_lilianna:

"Sandra Zurukwanike!!!!!!!!!"

onyeka1759:

"You tell strangers to ask u anything and when they do u start to behave like mami water."

lexion77:

"Please remove May from this woman situation because I think she likes giving birth to them so fast and seems like someone you can easily deceive and she’s the one chasing after them."

queen_julesofficial:

"Stray bullet just touched May from nowhere."

shugarlily:

"Which one be you and Yul’s wife, people dey ment o "

Lekki married women cheat a lot, Sandra Iheuwa claims

Sandra Iheuwa was in the news again, but not because of her socialite baby daddy, Ubi Franklin.

She caused a buzz online after she blasted married women and noted that many of them in Lekki cheat on their husbands.

According to her, the high rate of cheating women in Lekki is alarming and she went ahead to recount how one of them was even hitting on a co-worker.

Source: Legit.ng