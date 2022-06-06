Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua recently got people questioning his intellect and degree after he decided to take his son to an unconducive place

The celebrity lawyer was smoking and the shocking part of the video was that his son held the pipe that delivered the smoke for him

Out of curiosity, the boy wanted to try the act too but was met with a stern warning from his father not to try it

Davido's lawyer Bobo Ajudua has stirred reactions online with his unconventional style of parenting which was recorded on video.

The celebrity attorney was supposedly at a club and his little boy tagged along, but the shocking part of the video was that Bobo was comfortable enough to smoke in front of his son.

Davio's lawyer sparks reactions with video Photo credit: @gistreeltv

Source: Instagram

Another shocking part of the video was that the pipe which was used to deliver the smoke to Bobo's mouth was held by his little son.

After a while, the boy naturally out of curiosity tried to take the pipe to his mouth, but the lawyer warned him not to dare.

PAY ATTENTION: Join Legit.ng Telegram channel! Never miss important updates!

Having held on to the pipe for some time, the lawyer's son decided to hand over the pipe to him.

Watch the video below:

Davido's lawyer sparks outrage on social media

teecakes_pro:

"I expected more when I saw lawyer before his name where are his learned colleagues "

aproko_doctor:

"Passive smoking or second hand smoke have dire consequences."

_manlike_og__:

"A lawyer...A learned fellow in the mud."

prime.side:

"Dude knows it’s wrong... but he wants the publicity anyways! Babies birthing babies!"

l.tobiloba:

"Being educated does not imply being wise. It is not appropriate to expose a child to an environment designed for an adult lifestyle. All shades of wrong!"

adorablemoms:

"What’s wrong with parents nowadays how can you do this in the presence of your child? Sigh."

Davido’s lawyer reacts to Wizkid’s loss at the Grammys

Popular Nigerian singer Davido’s lawyer joined many others to react after Wizkid lost out at the 64th Grammy Awards.

Fans’ hopes were high and many of them were certain that Wizkid was going to win at least one award if not for the two categories he was nominated for.

Taking to his Twitter page, Bobo Ajudua noted that Wizkid’s Essence should have won an award because he gave the world an anthem.

Source: Legit.ng