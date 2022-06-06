Mercy Johnson's last child Divine is a fan favourite especially since she showed a liking for shoes bigger than her entire body

The actress recently shared a new video on her page with her children and Divine was spotted on the table miraculously wearing sandals her size

Divine still took the shine in the video as she refused to follow instructions from her mum and brother which made Mercy lament that she gave birth to herself

Poplar Nollywood actress Mercy Johnson and her family are well loved by fans and colleagues on social media especially because of the beautiful content she shares.

The actress' last child Divine is quite a character and she has shown her love for oversized shoes at different times in videos.

Mercy Johnson's Divine finally wears sandals her size Photo credit: @mercyjohnsonokojie

Source: Instagram

Surprisingly, in a recent video Mercy shared, Divine who took centre stage wore her own pair of sandals with her cute outfit.

The toddler also stole the show by going against every instruction she was given with a mind of her own.

PAY ATTENTION: Subscribe to Digital Talk newsletter to receive must-know business stories and succeed BIG!

Mercy Johnson could not help but lament over Divine's behaviour as she pointed out that she might have birthed herself.

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Mercy's video

iamfaithojo:

"❤️❤️❤️ normal shoes size "

nnosiri_nancy_njideka:

"Divine is super cute and I love the way she laughs when told what to say, she’s like “no be you go tell me wetin to do”"

suzied1509:

"Well I can see that Divine-Mercy's shoes fits today she's so adorable and funny❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️"

iam_tolamise:

"This Aunty shoe na her size today "

daphsmart:

"Love your energy with your kids. At least today the young is not wearing oversize shoes lol."

nibanakana:

" if you want her to talk for you wear her, her oversized shoes"

abnyarkoaa:

"Aunty make sure Divine turns up in "her celebrity shoes biko"

Divine ditches heels for flats after falling

Mercy Johnson and her kids share hilarious moments and the actress does not hesitate to post them on social media for her numerous fans.

The movie star's last child Divine has a preference for shoes bigger than her size and she sparked reactions online.

Divine in a video her mum shared was seen trying to run in the actress' heels before toppling over and sitting on the floor.

Source: Legit.ng