Desmond Elliott's wife Vicky is a year older today June 6 and the politician has taken to his Instagram page to celebrate her

The actor could not help but gush o ver his woman as he affirmed the different important roles she has played in his life

o Desmond's fans and followers joined him in celebrating his wife as they sent in their best wishes

Popular actor turned politician Desmond Elliott's beautiful wife Vicky is celebrating her birthday today, June 6 and as expected, he shared the good news on social media.

The politician shared a photo of his wife and in his caption, praised her while highlighting the important roles she plays in his life.

Desmond Elliott's wife turns new age Photo credit: @desmontelliot

Source: Instagram

Desmond who tagged his wife his most treasured gift, showered her with prayers before reitreating his love for her.

"You are indeed my most treasured gift. A joy. A sister , lover, friend and teacher. I thank God for yet another birthday celebration . Babamai. I wish you the best just the best. Amy you always be happy and fulfilled. Love you so dearly and a very happy birthday darling."

See the post below:

Nigerians celebrate Desmond's wife

uchejombo:

"Happy birthday Vicky❤️"

uduakisong1:

"Happy birthday."

tazarabentley:

"Happy birthday to your gorgeous wife."

ichigomes:

"Happy-B our wife, we love you.❤️❤️❤️❤️"

oluwa_akatu:

"Happy birthday Ma. thank you for always standing Strong, and for all your kindness. God bless you.happy birthday again Aunty"

zuwybriggs:

"Happy birthday beautiful! God bless your and have a fantastic year."

halo4effects:

"Happy birthday birthday mate it’s our day we do shakara Amen to all the prayers .have a beautiful day."

