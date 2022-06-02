Nollywood actor Yomi Black is not sure that one of the popular presidential aspirants, Peter Obi will get into power with his strategy

According to the filmmaker, Obi's ambition is being fueled by the delusion of social media, a mistake other popular people made in the past

Black also added that as a filmmaker, he learnt that audience reaction is easy to predict once the content is free without stress

Just like many others, actor Yomi Black has weighed in on the presidential ambition of one of the aspirants, Peter Obi, and his method of popularity.

The filmmaker pointed out that just like other popular people, Obi has made the mistake of relying on social media to drive his campaign.

Yomi Black assesses Peter Obi's strategy Photo credit: @yomiblack

Source: Instagram

As a content creator, Black pointed out that audience reaction is easy to predict when the cost is free, but a different ball game when they have to pay.

He added that many fans of Peter Obi might not be able to pay the cost of going out to vote for him despite his credibility and intelligence, while Atiku and Tinubu supporters will troop out.

"In my own opinion, the ambition of Peter Obi is being fueled by the delusion of social media. While he seems to be credible and intelligent, he has made the same mistakes many popular people make. #fanlove As a filmmaker that has created free content on social media and paid content in Cinemas, I quickly learnt that the audience reaction is easy to predict when the cost is free. Its a different ball game when they have to pay. Most of the #Obideient fans might not be able to pay the simple cost of voting."

Nigerians react to Yomi Black's post

nj_kennedy:

"E be like say you no well. What is this ekelebe you're posting? And you're supposed to have sense ? How can you say social media is fueling his ambition. What fuelled Buharis?"

segebeezie:

"@yomiblack While what Peter Obi has done is largely seen as noble and naive, it is strategic and May be the real beginning of a 3rd force movement in Nigeria."

am.bigbozz:

"The guy won't even win Anambra state. Well said. You make a whole sense."

kay_oluwa:

"Do you think he doesn't know this. We Nigeria southerners are the most predictable set of people He already said he is not desperate to win. It Is a test of popularity. Buhari did the same with CPC."

Singer Peter Okoye responds as Dele Momodu says Obi has no chance at presidency

Nigerian singer Peter Okoye aka Mr P refused to accept the words of former Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Dele Momodu.

Momodu who lost his party’s primary elections granted a TVC interview where he submitted that Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi has a slim chance at the presidency.

Reacting to Momodu’s position, Mr P in a Twitter post submitted that Obi may not have the money and structure, but he has the support of “the youths, the masses and the people”.

Source: Legit.ng