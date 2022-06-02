After several months of trying to get his Instagram account back, the man that hacked Nollywood veteran Mr Ibu's page has been caught

The actor's daughter Jasmine shared the news on his page and revealed that the culprit has been arrested and in police custody

Jasmine also disclosed that the hacker is begging for mercy so that his identity will be concealed from the public

Mr Ibu's daughter Jasmine through his Instagram account has revealed that the man who hacked the actor's account with almost 500k followers has been apprehended.

She revealed that the criminal has been arrested and the case is at a police station with investigations ongoing.

The person who hacked Mr Ibu's account is a Nollywood actor Photo credit: @realmribu1

Source: Instagram

Jasmine also added that the hacker is a colleague of Mr Ibu's and the extent of the damage he has caused with the account will determine if his identity will be revealed.

"Should we reveal his identity or temper justice with as he has been begging for forgiveness since yesterday! Note he also hacked his Facebook and the email he uses in receiving notifications from bank! He’s only begging we cover his identity because he said it will Jeopardize￼ his career in the nollywood industry ! Please what do y’all suggest we do in this regard! Keep sharing until it gets to the appropriate news agencies! Thanks regards! Chioma Jasmine."

Nigerians react to the news

zainab_danjuma:

"Reveal the person pls."

mc_clockwise:

"Reveal the person!!…when he carried out the evil act he didnt care about his career?"

iam_obdee:

"Reveal that person. He deserves to be revealed to the world and if you don't reveal Him he will still go back to hack someonelse's account."

ebanghachristy:

"I knew it's someone close....most of the time when u have issues, if u look properly you will discover your problem comes from within sad."

its_priscy_:

"Reveal osiso,he didn’t think of all of these things before he did what he did."

