Popular comedian AY has made it clear that the arrival of his second child Ayomide has nkt taken the love and affection from his first child Michelle

The actor shared an adorable father-daughter moment with Michelle which got fans gushing in the comment section

The proud dad also shared a video of his little baby as he played with her at 3am because she refused to sleep

Popular award-winning comedian AY recently welcomed his second child, Ayomide and he has let the world know that her arrival doesn't affect her big sister, Michelle.

Sharing a photo on his Instagram page, the father of two warned people not to insinuate that his baby, Ayomide has taken all the attention.

AY shares adorable moments with his two children Photo credit: @aycomedian

Source: Instagram

The adorable photo AY shared was a father-daughter moment as he helped Michelle with her shoe while they were getting ready for a photo shoot.

The second post was a video of Ayomide wide awake at 3am while AY tried to get her sleep.

"Before somebody will now say Ayomide has taken all the attention in the house. Please let me not hear IT’S THE SECOND SLIDE FOR ME here o. I use God beg una."

See the post below:

Nigerians gush over AYs post

mayyuledochie:

"Daddy duties "

bakerebika:

"she’s so cute "

mcmbakara:

"Na so women Dey ooo. We love you all."

a.s_luxury_collectionz:

"it’s the first slide for me."

xandisbridal:

"Awww it's the second slide for me "

classy___women:

"Aww they look like AY too much ❤️❤️❤️, GOD bless your home the next baby will look like their mom."

medlinboss:

"It’s both slides beautiful and wonderful made by GOD "

laurajey21:

"It’s both slides for me. Too much love for you and your family ❤️❤️❤️"

