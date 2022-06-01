Fast rising act Portable has warned his numerous fans against damaging his car any time he is sighted on the streets

The singer lamented over the fact that when he returned to the country and went for parties, his fans, some of them armed destroyed his car

Portable disclosed that he has fixed the two cars that have been damaged recently and threatened to deal with any fan who moves funny again

Popular Nigerian singer Portable has taken to social media to warn fans who are fond of damaging his cars whenever they see him on the streets.

In the video shared on his page, the singer questioned if his fans are his supporters or thieves as some of them even weild weapons like cutlasses when they see him.

Portable says he has fixed two cars fans damaged Photo credit: @portablebaybe.

Portable added that two cars have been written off because of destructive fans and he had to spend heavily to get them back to good conditions.

The angry singer noted that it's not a crime to be a superstar and people sis not know when he was wallowing in the trenches;.

In his usual fashion, Portable finally threatened to kill or cut any fan who tries to destroy his car when next he is on the streets.

"Para Mood "

Watch the video below:

Nigerians react to Portable's video

kinghashthattag:

"Like attracts like sir! "

naijiawaves:

"Why them no go carry cutlass na you be wahala musician so na wahala fans you go get na "

paydaysureraps:

"You sef stay away from trenches small. Superstar "

cruise_lords_:

"Portable Is Not A Preacher Of Love… He Don’t Send Your Papa "

official_boomoney:

"Para mood confirm matters boss them need to know how to behave very well all these fans "

akinolataophic:

"Let them know jare they una be fan abi thief?"

